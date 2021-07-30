210730-N-WU807-1010 APRA HARBOR, Guam (July 30, 2021) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday, center, receives honors from Sideboys as he comes aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), July 30. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Butler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 05:37 Photo ID: 6758622 VIRIN: 210730-N-WU807-1010 Resolution: 5568x3132 Size: 851.3 KB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Visits USS Charleston (LCS 18) [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Adam Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.