    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Visits USS Charleston (LCS 18) [Image 7 of 8]

    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Visits USS Charleston (LCS 18)

    GUAM

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Butler 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    210730-N-WU807-1088 APRA HARBOR, Guam (July 30, 2021) Cmdr. Robert Holt, left, assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Group ONE from Commander, Task Force 75, and Cmdr. Joseph Burgon, right, give a tour to Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), July 30. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Butler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 05:37
    Photo ID: 6758638
    VIRIN: 210730-N-WU807-1088
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1011.05 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Visits USS Charleston (LCS 18) [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Adam Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Littoral Combat Ship
    CNO
    USS Charleston
    LCS 18

