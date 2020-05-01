Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Visits USS Charleston (LCS 18) [Image 1 of 8]

    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Visits USS Charleston (LCS 18)

    GUAM

    01.05.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    210730-N-JL294-1064 APRA HARBOR, Guam (July 30, 2021) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday, right, and Cmdr. Joseph Burgon come aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), July 30. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Butler)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2020
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 05:37
    Photo ID: 6758621
    VIRIN: 200501-N-JL294-1064
    Resolution: 4686x3347
    Size: 972.7 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Visits USS Charleston (LCS 18) [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chief of Naval Operations visits Guam, highlights LCS integration, capability

    Littoral Combat Ship
    CNO
    USS Charleston
    LCS 18

