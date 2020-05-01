Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Visits USS Charleston (LCS 18)

210730-N-JL294-1064 APRA HARBOR, Guam (July 30, 2021) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday, right, and Cmdr. Joseph Burgon come aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), July 30. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Butler)
Chief of Naval Operations visits Guam, highlights LCS integration, capability
