Armed Services YMCA Twentynine Palms hosts event to honor servicemembers of the quarter

From left, Patrick Byrne, executive director, Armed Services Young Men’s Christian Association Twentynine Palms, U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Jeffrey Casto, staff non-commissioned officer in charge, U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Erick Heimrl, legal administrative officer, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Braden Reilly, administrative law clerk, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jaclyn Urso, officer in charge, Legal Support Services Team, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, pose for a photo during a Servicemembers of the Quarter Honoree Luncheon at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, July 29, 2021. The event was hosted by the Armed Services Young Men’s Christian Association Twentynine Palms to congratulate the honorees on their outstanding service over the spring quarter. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US