    Armed Services YMCA Twentynine Palms hosts event to honor servicemembers of the quarter [Image 10 of 13]

    Armed Services YMCA Twentynine Palms hosts event to honor servicemembers of the quarter

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    From left, Patrick Byrne, executive director, Armed Services Young Men’s Christian Association Twentynine Palms, U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Jeffrey Casto, staff non-commissioned officer in charge, U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Erick Heimrl, legal administrative officer, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Braden Reilly, administrative law clerk, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jaclyn Urso, officer in charge, Legal Support Services Team, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, pose for a photo during a Servicemembers of the Quarter Honoree Luncheon at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, July 29, 2021. The event was hosted by the Armed Services Young Men’s Christian Association Twentynine Palms to congratulate the honorees on their outstanding service over the spring quarter. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 23:15
    Photo ID: 6758347
    VIRIN: 210729-M-IB436-1168
    Resolution: 3965x2643
    Size: 7.81 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Services YMCA Twentynine Palms hosts event to honor servicemembers of the quarter [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Marine Corps

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms
    Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command
    The Combat Center
    Armed Services Young Men’s Christian Association Twentynine Palms
    Servicemembers of the quarter

