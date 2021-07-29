U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj Don Ketchum, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, speaks to guests during a Servicemembers of the Quarter Honoree Luncheon at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, July 29, 2021. The event was hosted by the Armed Services Young Men’s Christian Association Twentynine Palms to congratulate the honorees on their outstanding service over the spring quarter. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 23:15 Photo ID: 6758341 VIRIN: 210729-M-IB436-1113 Resolution: 3437x2291 Size: 5.66 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Armed Services YMCA Twentynine Palms hosts event to honor servicemembers of the quarter [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.