Armed Services YMCA Twentynine Palms hosts event to honor servicemembers of the quarter

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj Don Ketchum, Headquarters Battalion, shakes hands with U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Daniela Rascon-Polanco, administrative specialist, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, during a Servicemembers of the Quarter Honoree Luncheon at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 29, 2021. The event was hosted by the Armed Services Young Men’s Christian Association Twentynine Palms to congratulate the honorees on their outstanding service over the spring quarter. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

