Armed Services YMCA Twentynine Palms hosts event to honor servicemembers of the quarter

From left, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj Don Ketchum, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Braden Reilly, administrative law clerk, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Daniela Rascon-Polanco, administrative specialist, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Armando Martinez, commanding officer, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, pose for a photo during a Servicemembers of the Quarter Honoree Luncheon at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, July 29, 2021. The event was hosted by the Armed Services Young Men’s Christian Association, Twentynine Palms Branch to congratulate the honorees on their outstanding service over the spring quarter. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

