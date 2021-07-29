Armed Services YMCA Twentynine Palms hosts event to honor servicemembers of the quarter

From left, U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Randy Mortley, staff non-commissioned officer in charge, U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Eduardo Medina, section officer in charge, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Daniela Rascon-Polanco, administrative specialist, and U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Nilton Arrubla, section staff non-commissioned officer in charge, Installation Personnel Administrative Center, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, pose for a photo during a Servicemembers of the Quarter Honoree Luncheon at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, July 29, 2021. The event was hosted by the Armed Services Young Men’s Christian Association Twentynine Palms to congratulate the honorees on their outstanding service over the spring quarter. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

