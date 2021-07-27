Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis

U.S. Air Force Major Michael Broome, 775th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight infectious disease nurse, right, briefs Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, center, inside a Negatively Pressurized Connex July 27, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The NPC is an isolated containment chamber designed to safely transport up to 30 passengers, 24 walking patients, or eight patients on a stretcher affected by infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

