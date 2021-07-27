Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis

Photo By Lan Kim | U.S. Air Force Major Michael Broome, 775th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight...... read more read more Photo By Lan Kim | U.S. Air Force Major Michael Broome, 775th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight infectious disease nurse, right, briefs Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, center, inside a Negatively Pressurized Connex July 27, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The NPC is an isolated containment chamber designed to safely transport up to 30 passengers, 24 walking patients, or eight patients on a stretcher affected by infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, visited Travis Air Force Base, California, July 28, 2021, to better understand David Grant USAF Medical Center’s various medical capabilities.



The tour allowed Miller and Kolczynski to witness first-hand what Travis’ medics are doing to maintain readiness in education and training, aerospace flight staging and medical readiness, hyperbaric medicine and chronic wound care, disaster and emergency medical operations support, intensive care unit operations, joint Veteran’s Affair medical care, aeromedical evacuation.



“It is truly impressive what you all are doing,” Miller said during an all-call speaking directly to DGMC Airmen. “We’re here because Chief and I want to understand your challenges, understand the good things you’re doing.”



Miller and Kolczynski also wanted to communicate their concerns directly to Travis’ medics, given the gravity of a resurgence from COVID-19 and the delta variant.



“We need your help,” Kolczynski said.



They urged them to engage with friends and family who’ve not received a COVID-19 vaccine by having conversations about the importance of herd immunity if vaccine hesitancy exists within their inner circles.



It was not lost on Miller’s mind that in an unprecedented year affected by COVID-19, the Airmen providing medical care at DGMC were at the forefront of the pandemic response.



“I am proud of everything our medics have accomplished, but our work is not done, and challenges still continue,” Miller said. “My commitment is to our Airmen, and I want them to know that their leadership truly cares about them. Our strategies may evolve as the needs change, but at the center of it is our people. They are our most valuable asset, and they are what makes us a premier military medical force.”



“We can’t lose sight that it’s Airmen at the center of that,” Kolczynski said.