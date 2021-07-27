U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, left, along with his executive assistant, Maj. Richard Smith, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, walk outside of base lodging July 27, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Miller visited Travis AFB to gain a better perspective of David Grant USAF Medical Center’s operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim) (This photo was cropped to emphasize the subject.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 22:48 Photo ID: 6755059 VIRIN: 210727-F-SK304-1005 Resolution: 4094x3071 Size: 2.98 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis [Image 6 of 6], by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.