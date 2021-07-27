Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, second from right, meets with Col. Gwendolyn Foster, 60th Medical Group commander, second from left, at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 27, 2021. Miller and his team toured various sections of David Grant USAF Medical Center to gain a better perspective of its operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 22:48 Photo ID: 6755060 VIRIN: 210727-F-SK304-1016 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 4.33 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US