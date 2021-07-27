Senior Airman Caleb Harlon, 60th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron licensed vocational nurse technician, center, briefs U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, on the process of hyperbaric oxygen therapy inside a hyperbaric chamber at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 27, 2021. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a medical treatment in which patients inhale intermittent 100 percent oxygen through hoods or masks in chambers pressurized to greater than one atmosphere absolute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 22:48 Photo ID: 6755061 VIRIN: 210727-F-SK304-1103 Resolution: 5777x3851 Size: 5.4 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis [Image 6 of 6], by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.