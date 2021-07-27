Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis [Image 3 of 6]

    Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Caleb Harlon, 60th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron licensed vocational nurse technician, center, briefs U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, on the process of hyperbaric oxygen therapy inside a hyperbaric chamber at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 27, 2021. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a medical treatment in which patients inhale intermittent 100 percent oxygen through hoods or masks in chambers pressurized to greater than one atmosphere absolute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 22:48
    Photo ID: 6755061
    VIRIN: 210727-F-SK304-1103
    Resolution: 5777x3851
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis [Image 6 of 6], by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis
    Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis
    Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis
    Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis
    Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis
    Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Travis Air Force Base

    TAGS

    DGMC
    AFMS
    "Lt. Gen. Robert Miller
    CMSgt. Dawn Kolczynski"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT