U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Andre Heags, 60th Operations Support Squadron chief controller, tower, right, speaks with Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, second from left, about his experience as an air traffic controller July 27, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Miller visited the air traffic control tower at Travis AFB after his tour at David Grant USAF Medical Center for a tower view of the flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 22:48 Photo ID: 6755064 VIRIN: 210727-F-SK304-1218 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 3.8 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis [Image 6 of 6], by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.