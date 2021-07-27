Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis [Image 5 of 6]

    Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Andre Heags, 60th Operations Support Squadron chief controller, tower, right, speaks with Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, second from left, about his experience as an air traffic controller July 27, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Miller visited the air traffic control tower at Travis AFB after his tour at David Grant USAF Medical Center for a tower view of the flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 22:48
    Photo ID: 6755064
    VIRIN: 210727-F-SK304-1218
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis [Image 6 of 6], by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis
    Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis
    Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis
    Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis
    Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis
    Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Force Surgeon General takes current pulse of Travis

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Travis Air Force Base

    TAGS

    DGMC
    AFMS
    "Lt. Gen. Robert Miller
    CMSgt. Dawn Kolczynski"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT