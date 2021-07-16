Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patch Exchange

    FT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet IV 

    177th Armored Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeremy P. Hall, commander, 3-347th Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Ward, command sergeant major, 3-347th TSBN, 5th Armored BDE, switch each other's patches from First Army's "Big A" to the 85th Infantry Division's "Custer Division" during a Transfer of Authority ceremony conducted July 16, 2021, at Ft. Bliss, Texas. More than 50 Soldiers from the 3-347th TSBN mobilized to Ft. Bliss August 2020 to support 5th Armored Brigade's mobilization and demobilization missions. Together with its active duty units civilian enterprise partners, and U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from three sister battalions, the 3-347th trained, planned and coordinated pre- and post-mobilization tasks for more than 30,000 service members, government contractors and Department of Defense civilians. The 3-347th dedicated its waning weeks of its 12-month mobilization to train its replacements from the 2-345th TSBN, 177th Armored Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 3-347th TSBN

    rom 'A' to 'CD': 3-347th Training Support Battalion concludes year long mobilization

