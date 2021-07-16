After 12 months of supporting 5th Armored Brigade's mobilization and demobilization missions, more than 50 Soldiers from the 3-347th TSBN could officially step down from their positions and pass their roles and responsibilities to members of four incoming Army Reserve battalions.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 17:05
|Story ID:
|401946
|Location:
|FT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From 'A' to 'CD': 3-347th Training Support Battalion concludes year long mobilization, by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT