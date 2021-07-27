Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Misawa Inn, lodging

U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, meets with contingency housing staff at building 202 to discuss future changes during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2021. Due to the pandemic, building 202 was converted to restriction of movement housing, but the staff is beginning the shift back to contingency lodging only throughout the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)
