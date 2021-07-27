Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Misawa Inn, lodging

U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, meets with Misawa Inn staff to discuss future improvements to facilities during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2021. Leadership listened to staff members to learn about future plans challenges and how processes could be improved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

