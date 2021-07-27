Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Misawa Inn, lodging [Image 4 of 5]

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joey R. Meininger, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, learn about how lodging staff is working to improve Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance throughout various facilities during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2021. ADA ensures individuals with disabilities have equal opportunity access to public areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Misawa Inn, lodging [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

