Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Misawa Inn, lodging

U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joey R. Meininger, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, learn about how lodging staff is working to improve Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance throughout various facilities during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2021. ADA ensures individuals with disabilities have equal opportunity access to public areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

