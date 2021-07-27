U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joey R. Meininger, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, meet with Misawa Inn staff to discuss future improvements to facilities during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2021. Leadership listened to staff members to learn about future plans challenges and how processes could be improved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 02:40
|Photo ID:
|6752937
|VIRIN:
|210727-F-ZF546-1032
|Resolution:
|7182x4794
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Misawa Inn, lodging [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT