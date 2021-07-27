Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Misawa Inn, lodging [Image 1 of 5]

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Misawa Inn, lodging

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse J. Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, meets with Misawa Inn staff to discuss future improvements to facilities during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2021. Leadership listened to staff members to learn about future plans, challenges and how processes could be improved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 02:40
    Photo ID: 6752936
    VIRIN: 210727-F-ZF546-1023
    Resolution: 6866x3862
    Size: 930.39 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through: Misawa Inn, lodging [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS

    WWW
    Lodging Misawa Inn

