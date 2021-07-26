Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Intramural softball in full swing at Dover AFB [Image 6 of 10]

    Intramural softball in full swing at Dover AFB

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    David Patch, volunteer umpire, cleans off home plate during an intramural softball game between the 436th Security Forces Squadron and the 436th Maintenance Squadron Isochronal Maintenance Dock on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 26, 2021. The 436th SFS won the game 13-4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 12:57
    Photo ID: 6752049
    VIRIN: 210726-F-BH656-0114
    Resolution: 2774x2549
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intramural softball in full swing at Dover AFB [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Intramural softball in full swing at Dover AFB
    Intramural softball in full swing at Dover AFB
    Intramural softball in full swing at Dover AFB
    Intramural softball in full swing at Dover AFB
    Intramural softball in full swing at Dover AFB
    Intramural softball in full swing at Dover AFB
    Intramural softball in full swing at Dover AFB
    Intramural softball in full swing at Dover AFB
    Intramural softball in full swing at Dover AFB
    Intramural softball in full swing at Dover AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    Eagle Wing
    436 FSS
    436 Force Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT