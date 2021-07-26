Date Taken: 07.26.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 12:56 Photo ID: 6752044 VIRIN: 210726-F-BH656-0011 Resolution: 2646x1759 Size: 1.88 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Intramural softball in full swing at Dover AFB [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.