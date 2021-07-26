Intramural softball in full swing at Dover AFB

Richard Barker, right, 436th Security Forces Squadron security specialist, high fives Senior Airman Nicholas Standon, 436th SFS response force member, after reaching first base during an intramural softball game against the 436th Maintenance Squadron Isochronal Maintenance Dock on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 26, 2021. The 436th SFS won the game 13-4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm)

