Senior Airman Noah Smith, left, 436th Security Forces Squadron response force member, reaches third base as Rafael Gonzalez, 436th SFS detective, coaches during an intramural softball game on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 26, 2021. The 436th SFS won the game 13-4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 12:57
|Photo ID:
|6752047
|VIRIN:
|210726-F-BH656-0064
|Resolution:
|2718x1871
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Intramural softball in full swing at Dover AFB [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
