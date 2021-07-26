Staff Sgt. Jacob Dulcie, right, 436th Maintenance Squadron Isochronal Maintenance Dock aircraft inspection craftsman, throws a ball during an intramural softball game against the 436th Security Forces Squadron on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 26, 2021. The 436th SFS won the game 13-4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 12:57 Photo ID: 6752048 VIRIN: 210726-F-BH656-0099 Resolution: 1889x2092 Size: 1.24 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Intramural softball in full swing at Dover AFB [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.