Intramural softball in full swing at Dover AFB

Staff Sgt. Jacob Dulcie, right, 436th Maintenance Squadron Isochronal Maintenance Dock aircraft inspection craftsman, throws a ball during an intramural softball game against the 436th Security Forces Squadron on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 26, 2021. The 436th SFS won the game 13-4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm)
