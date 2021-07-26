Intramural softball in full swing at Dover AFB

Airman 1st Class Cherish Henderson, 436th Force Support Squadron fitness center specialist, maintains the official scorebook during an intramural softball game between the 436th Security Forces Squadron and the 436th Maintenance Squadron Isochronal Maintenance Dock on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 26, 2021. The 436th SFS won the game 13-4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm)

