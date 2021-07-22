JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (July 22, 2021) Navy Information Specialist 1st Class Isaac Wilson, assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) communications directorate, connects satellite communications networking equipment for the individual incident support team during a training exercise. Each incident support team contains all necessary items to be self-sufficient during all-hazards missions performed by JTF-CS. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist David Smalls, III/Released)

