JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (July 22, 2021) Navy Information Specialist 1st Class Isaac Wilson, assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) communications directorate, connects satellite communications networking equipment for the individual incident support team during a training exercise. Each incident support team contains all necessary items to be self-sufficient during all-hazards missions performed by JTF-CS. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist David Smalls, III/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 17:34
|Photo ID:
|6747961
|VIRIN:
|210722-N-TJ564-0061
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 David A Smalls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
