    JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training [Image 7 of 12]

    JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David A Smalls 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (July 22, 2021) Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) personnel participate in incident support team training. The air-beam shelters will be used for individual incident support teams during all-hazards missions performed by JTF-CS. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist David Smalls, III/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 17:33
    Photo ID: 6747949
    VIRIN: 210722-N-TJ564-0001
    Resolution: 6720x2341
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 David A Smalls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    NORTHCOM
    DSCA
    ARNORTH
    JTFCS
    ALL-HAZARDS

