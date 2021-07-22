JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (July 22, 2021) Army Maj. Gen. Jeff Van, Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) commanding general, speaks to Army Capt. Thomas Drown assigned to JTF-CS, about the equipment loaded onto an incident support team vehicle during a training exercise. Each incident support team contains all necessary items to be self-sufficient during all-hazards missions performed by JTF-CS. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist David Smalls, III/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 17:34
|Photo ID:
|6747964
|VIRIN:
|210722-N-TJ564-0081
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 David A Smalls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
