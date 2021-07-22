JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (July 22, 2021) Dave Eure, assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) communications directorate, makes his final checks on a communication satellite antenna during incident support team training. Communication satellite antennas like this one will be used to establish and maintain communications capabilities during all-hazards missions performed by JTF-CS. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist David Smalls, III/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 17:33
|Photo ID:
|6747956
|VIRIN:
|210722-N-TJ564-0027
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 David A Smalls, identified by DVIDS
