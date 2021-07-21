Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training [Image 3 of 12]

    JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David A Smalls 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (July 21, 2021) Frank Mettille, Joint Task Force Civil Support health services planner, hammers an air-beam shelter spike into the ground while setting up a tent as part of incident support team training. The air-beam shelters will be used for individual incident support teams during all-hazards missions performed by JTF-CS. JTF-CS transitions to include all-hazards missions to better serve civil and local authorities in matters of crisis. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist David Smalls, III/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 17:33
    Photo ID: 6747908
    VIRIN: 210721-N-TJ564-0039
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 David A Smalls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training
    JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training
    JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training
    JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training
    JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training
    JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training
    JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training
    JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training
    JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training
    JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training
    JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training
    JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    NORTHCOM
    DSCA
    ARNORTH
    JTFCS
    ALL-HAZARDS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT