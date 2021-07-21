JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (July 21, 2021) Frank Mettille, Joint Task Force Civil Support health services planner, hammers an air-beam shelter spike into the ground while setting up a tent as part of incident support team training. The air-beam shelters will be used for individual incident support teams during all-hazards missions performed by JTF-CS. JTF-CS transitions to include all-hazards missions to better serve civil and local authorities in matters of crisis. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist David Smalls, III/Released)
