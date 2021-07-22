JTF-CS Incident Support Team Training

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (July 22, 2021) Dave Eure, assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) communications directorate, connects wiring components to a communication satellite antenna during incident support team training. Communication satellite antennas like this one will be used to establish and maintain communications capabilities during all-hazards missions performed by JTF-CS. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist David Smalls, III/Released)

