A new U.S. Marine of Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, is welcomed by a loved one following a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 23, 2021. As recruits, their only means of contact were through letters during their 13-week training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 15:35
|Photo ID:
|6747748
|VIRIN:
|210723-M-CI314-1101
|Resolution:
|4672x3115
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|34
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kilo Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT