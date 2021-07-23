Kilo Company Graduation Ceremony

A new U.S. Marine of Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, is welcomed by a loved one following a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 23, 2021. As recruits, their only means of contact were through letters during their 13-week training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

