New U.S. Marines of Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, march in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 23, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 15:35 Photo ID: 6747756 VIRIN: 210723-M-CI314-1049 Resolution: 3772x2515 Size: 1008.99 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kilo Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.