    Kilo Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    Kilo Company Graduation Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New U.S. Marines of Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stand at attention before giving the guidons to their drill instructors during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 23, 2021. Before the platoons were dismissed, the guides retired their guidons to their drill instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

