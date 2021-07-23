New U.S. Marines of Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stand at attention before giving the guidons to their drill instructors during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 23, 2021. Before the platoons were dismissed, the guides retired their guidons to their drill instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 15:35
|Photo ID:
|6747753
|VIRIN:
|210723-M-CI314-1071
|Resolution:
|3085x2057
|Size:
|641.18 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kilo Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT