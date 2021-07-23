New U.S. Marines of Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, march in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 23, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 15:35
|Photo ID:
|6747755
|VIRIN:
|210723-M-CI314-1061
|Resolution:
|3782x2521
|Size:
|974.22 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kilo Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
