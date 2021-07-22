Soldier from Belgrade, Montana competes at Olympic Games

Spc. Alison Weisz, a Belgrade, Montana native, will be the first USAMU Soldier to compete in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle event on Saturday, July 24. However, with the time difference, that equates to the Finals happening around 9:45 p.m. EST on July 23. (The direct link to NBC’s coverage of the Finals is https://stream.nbcolympics.com/womens-shooting-air-rifle-10-meter-finals.)



On July 27, Weisz will compete in her second event, Mixed Team Air Rifle, where she will team up with one of the Team USA male air rifle athletes. This Final will air around 2:15 a.m. EST. (The direct link to NBC’s coverage of the Finals is https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mixed-team-rifle-shooting.)

