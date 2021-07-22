Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier from Belgrade, Montana competes at Olympic Games [Image 5 of 5]

    Soldier from Belgrade, Montana competes at Olympic Games

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Spc. Alison Weisz, a Belgrade, Montana native, will be the first USAMU Soldier to compete in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle event on Saturday, July 24. However, with the time difference, that equates to the Finals happening around 9:45 p.m. EST on July 23. (The direct link to NBC’s coverage of the Finals is https://stream.nbcolympics.com/womens-shooting-air-rifle-10-meter-finals.)

    On July 27, Weisz will compete in her second event, Mixed Team Air Rifle, where she will team up with one of the Team USA male air rifle athletes. This Final will air around 2:15 a.m. EST. (The direct link to NBC’s coverage of the Finals is https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mixed-team-rifle-shooting.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 15:45
    Photo ID: 6745896
    VIRIN: 210722-A-ZG886-081
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 558.38 KB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Hometown: BELGRADE, MT, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier from Belgrade, Montana competes at Olympic Games [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Army Soldier from Colorado Springs, Colorado competes in Olympics
    Soldier from Caldwell, Texas will compete at the Olympic Games
    Soldier from Groveland, California competes at Olympic Games
    Soldier from Farmington, Minnesota competes at the Olympic Games
    Soldier from Belgrade, Montana competes at Olympic Games

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAMU Soldiers aim for Olympic Gold in Tokyo

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Olympics
    air rifle
    USAMU
    Alison Weisz
    2021 Olympian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT