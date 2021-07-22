Soldier from Groveland, California competes at Olympic Games

Spc. Sagen Maddalena of Groveland, California will represent the Nation in Women’s Three-Position Rifle. After qualification rounds, the top eight shooters will move onto the Finals, which will air around 3:00 a.m. EST on July 31. (The direct link to NBC’s coverage of the Finals is https://stream.nbcolympics.com/womens-shooting-rifle-3-positions-finals.)

