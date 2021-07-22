Soldier from Farmington, Minnesota competes at the Olympic Games

Sgt. Patrick Sunderman of Farmington, Minnesota will compete in the Men’s Three-Position Rifle event on August 2. After qualification rounds, the Finals for this event will be air around 3:50 a.m. EST. (The direct link to NBC’s coverage of the Finals is https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mens-shooting-rifle-3-positions-finals.)
