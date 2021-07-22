Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier from Farmington, Minnesota competes at the Olympic Games [Image 4 of 5]

    Soldier from Farmington, Minnesota competes at the Olympic Games

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Sgt. Patrick Sunderman of Farmington, Minnesota will compete in the Men’s Three-Position Rifle event on August 2. After qualification rounds, the Finals for this event will be air around 3:50 a.m. EST. (The direct link to NBC’s coverage of the Finals is https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mens-shooting-rifle-3-positions-finals.)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 15:45
    Photo ID: 6745895
    VIRIN: 210722-A-ZG886-983
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 696.88 KB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Hometown: FARMINGTON, MN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier from Farmington, Minnesota competes at the Olympic Games [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minnesota
    Olympics
    smallbore
    Patrick Sunderman
    Soldier Olympian

