Soldier from Caldwell, Texas will compete at the Olympic Games

Sgt. Phillip Jungman of Caldwell, Texas, will compete in Men’s Skeet at the Olympic Games. Qualification rounds will be on both July 25 and 26. With the time difference, the July 26 Finals will air around 1:50 a.m. EST. (English is also part of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program.) (The direct link to NBC’s coverage of the Finals is https://stream.nbcolympics.com/shooting-shotgun-finals.)

