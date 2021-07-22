USAMU Soldiers aim for Olympic Gold in Tokyo

Photo By Maj. Michelle Lunato | Spc. Alison Weisz, a Belgrade, Montana native, will be the first USAMU Soldier to...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Michelle Lunato | Spc. Alison Weisz, a Belgrade, Montana native, will be the first USAMU Soldier to compete in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle event on Saturday, July 24. However, with the time difference, that equates to the Finals happening around 9:45 p.m. EST on July 23. (The direct link to NBC’s coverage of the Finals is https://stream.nbcolympics.com/womens-shooting-air-rifle-10-meter-finals.) On July 27, Weisz will compete in her second event, Mixed Team Air Rifle, where she will team up with one of the Team USA male air rifle athletes. This Final will air around 2:15 a.m. EST. (The direct link to NBC’s coverage of the Finals is https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mixed-team-rifle-shooting.) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Soldiers, Spc. Alison Weisz, Sgt. Phillip Jungman, 1st Lt. Amber English, Spc. Sagen Maddalena, and Sgt. Patrick Sunderman join the throngs of athletes at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Also capturing a ticket to Tokyo is USAMU’s Staff Sgt. Kevin Nguyen who will represent Soldiers in the Paralympic Games at the end of July.



The Opening Ceremony for the Olympics kicks off on Friday, July 23 and the first events on the schedule are the shooting sports.



Spc. Alison Weisz, a Belgrade, Montana native, will be the first USAMU Soldier to compete in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle event on Saturday, July 24. However, with the time difference, that equates to the Finals happening around 9:45 p.m. EST on July 23. (The direct link to NBC’s coverage of the Finals is https://stream.nbcolympics.com/womens-shooting-air-rifle-10-meter-finals.)



The next USAMU Soldiers to compete are Sgt. Phillip Jungman of Caldwell, Texas, and U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Amber English of Colorado Springs, Colorado. These Soldiers will compete in Men’s and Women’s Skeet, respectively. Qualification rounds will be on both July 25 and 26. With the time difference, the July 26 Finals will air around 1:50 a.m. EST. (English is also part of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program.) (The direct link to NBC’s coverage of the Finals is https://stream.nbcolympics.com/shooting-shotgun-finals.)



On July 27, Weisz will compete in her second event, Mixed Team Air Rifle, where she will team up with one of the Team USA male air rifle athletes. This Final will air around 2:15 a.m. EST. (The direct link to NBC’s coverage of the Finals is https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mixed-team-rifle-shooting.)



Spc. Sagen Maddalena of Groveland, California is the next USAMU Soldier to compete in Tokyo. This Soldier will represent the Nation in Women’s Three-Position Rifle. After qualification rounds, the top eight shooters will move onto the Finals, which will air around 3:00 a.m. EST on July 31. (The direct link to NBC’s coverage of the Finals is https://stream.nbcolympics.com/womens-shooting-rifle-3-positions-finals.)



Sgt. Patrick Sunderman of Farmington, Minnesota will wrap up the USAMU’s Olympic presence by competing in the Men’s Three-Position Rifle event on August 2. After qualification rounds, the Finals for this event will be air around 3:50 a.m. EST. (The direct link to NBC’s coverage of the Finals is https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mens-shooting-rifle-3-positions-finals.)



Though not officially part of the USAMU, there are two more U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers competing in Tokyo that fans should be aware of: Staff Sergeants Sandra Uptagrafft and Nicholas Mowrer, who are both part of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program.



Uptagrafft, who is a USAMU alumni and spouse of a recent USAMU retiree, will come in three events: Women’s 10m Air Pistol, Mixed Team Air Pistol and Women’s 25m Sport Pistol. The Air Pistol event Finals will air on July 24 around 10:15 p.m. EST. (The direct link to NBC’s coverage of the Finals is https://stream.nbcolympics.com/womens-air-pistol-10-meter-finalss.) The Mixed Air Pistol Finals will air on July 26 around 10:00 p.m. EST. (The direct link to NBC’s coverage of the Finals is https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mixed-team-air-pistol-shooting.) And the Sport Pistol Finals will air on July 30 around 1:00 a.m. EST. (The direct link to NBC’s coverage of the Finals is https://stream.nbcolympics.com/sport-pistol-shooting-womens-final.)



Mowrer will also compete in three events: Men’s 10m Air Pistol, Mixed Team Air Pistol and Men’s Three-Position Rifle, which makes him the first Olympic athlete to qualify in two separate shooting disciplines—rifle and pistol. The Air Pistol Finals will air on July 24 at 2:30 a.m. EST. (The direct link to NBC’s coverage of the Finals is https://stream.nbcolympics.com/air-pistol-mens-shooting-final.) Mowrer’s Mixed Team event is the same as Uptagrafft’s mentioned above. And the Three-Position Rifle event is the same as Sunderman’s mentioned above.



And for those not aware, Jungman’s teammate, two-time Olympic Gold medalist, Vincent Hancock, is a USAMU alumni as well. So, the 2021 shooting sports Olympic events will include a total of seven current Soldiers and one veteran.



**



The Finals for the shooting events can be watched on NBC at https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule/sport/Shooting.



To see the full list of qualified Team USA’s Shooting Team, listed by events, to https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/shooting-101-whos-qualified-team-usa.



To see the ISSF shooting sports schedule, live ticker scores and some limited streaming, go to https://www.issf-sports.org/competitions/venue.ashx?cshipid=2626



To see the official Olympics schedule and scores, go to https://olympics.com/tokyo-2020/olympic-games/en/results/shooting/olympic-schedule-and-results.htm.