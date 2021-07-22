U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Amber English of Colorado Springs, Colorado will compete Women’s Skeet at the Tokyo. Qualification rounds will be on both July 25 and 26. With the time difference, the July 26 Finals will air around 1:50 a.m. EST. (English is also part of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program.) (The direct link to NBC’s coverage of the Finals is https://stream.nbcolympics.com/shooting-shotgun-finals.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 15:45 Photo ID: 6745892 VIRIN: 210722-A-ZG886-606 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 620.11 KB Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Army Soldier from Colorado Springs, Colorado competes in Olympics [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.