    US Army Soldier from Colorado Springs, Colorado competes in Olympics [Image 1 of 5]

    US Army Soldier from Colorado Springs, Colorado competes in Olympics

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Amber English of Colorado Springs, Colorado will compete Women’s Skeet at the Tokyo. Qualification rounds will be on both July 25 and 26. With the time difference, the July 26 Finals will air around 1:50 a.m. EST. (English is also part of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program.) (The direct link to NBC’s coverage of the Finals is https://stream.nbcolympics.com/shooting-shotgun-finals.)

    This work, US Army Soldier from Colorado Springs, Colorado competes in Olympics [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    Fort Benning
    Olympian
    Amber English
    2020 Olympics
    2021 Olympics

