CORAL SEA (July 19, 2021)— Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kaleb Cook stands lookout aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) as it operates off the coast of Australia during Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 00:14 Photo ID: 6744325 VIRIN: 210719-N-IJ902-1265 Resolution: 5069x3379 Size: 2.49 MB Location: CORAL SEA Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor stands lookout [Image 6 of 6], by SN Nicholas Skyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.