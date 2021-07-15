Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America and USS Germantown Recieve fuel from USNS Rappahannock [Image 2 of 6]

    USS America and USS Germantown Recieve fuel from USNS Rappahannock

    CORAL SEA

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Skyles 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    CORAL SEA (July 15, 2021)—Officers aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) station alongside USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) to receive fuel during a replenishment at sea. Rappahannock is able to provide fuel to USS America (LHA 6) and Germantown simultaneously. Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S.Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

    This work, USS America and USS Germantown Recieve fuel from USNS Rappahannock [Image 6 of 6], by SN Nicholas Skyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

