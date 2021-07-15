USS America and USS Germantown Recieve fuel from USNS Rappahannock

CORAL SEA (July 15, 2021)—Officers aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) station alongside USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) to receive fuel during a replenishment at sea. Rappahannock is able to provide fuel to USS America (LHA 6) and Germantown simultaneously. Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S.Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

