CORAL SEA (July 18, 2021)— Sailors and Marines attached to USS Germantown (LSD 42) conduct a humanitarian assistance mission on a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) in support of Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S.Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 00:14
|Photo ID:
|6744323
|VIRIN:
|210718-N-IJ902-347
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors and Marines aboard USS Germantown conduct RHIB operations. [Image 6 of 6], by SN Nicholas Skyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
