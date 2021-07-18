CORAL SEA (July 18, 2021)— Sailors and Marines attached to USS Germantown (LSD 42) conduct a humanitarian assistance mission on a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) in support of Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S.Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 00:14 Photo ID: 6744323 VIRIN: 210718-N-IJ902-347 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.21 MB Location: CORAL SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors and Marines aboard USS Germantown conduct RHIB operations. [Image 6 of 6], by SN Nicholas Skyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.