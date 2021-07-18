Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Germantown conducts RHIB operations. [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Germantown conducts RHIB operations.

    CORAL SEA

    07.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Skyles 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    CORAL SEA (July 18, 2021) — Sailors aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) prepare to lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) into the water during a humanitarian assistance exercise during Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S.Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 00:14
    Location: CORAL SEA
    TAGS

    RHIB
    USS Germantown
    Humanitarian assistance exercise
    Boat deck

