CORAL SEA (July 18, 2021) — Sailors aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) prepare to lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) into the water during a humanitarian assistance exercise during Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S.Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 00:14
|Photo ID:
|6744324
|VIRIN:
|210718-N-IJ902-068
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Germantown conducts RHIB operations. [Image 6 of 6], by SN Nicholas Skyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT