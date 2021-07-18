USS Germantown conducts RHIB operations.

CORAL SEA (July 18, 2021) — Sailors aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) prepare to lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) into the water during a humanitarian assistance exercise during Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S.Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

