    USS Germantown sailors heave messenger line. [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Germantown sailors heave messenger line.

    CORAL SEA

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Skyles 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    CORAL SEA (July 15, 2021)—Sailors and Marines aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) heave around on the “messenger,” a line connected to the fueling probe of USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), in order to receive fuel during an underway replenishment. Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S.Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Germantown sailors heave messenger line. [Image 6 of 6], by SN Nicholas Skyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    USS Germantown
    Replinishment at sea
    USS America Strike Group.

