USS Germantown sailors heave messenger line.

CORAL SEA (July 15, 2021)—Sailors and Marines aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) heave around on the “messenger,” a line connected to the fueling probe of USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), in order to receive fuel during an underway replenishment. Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S.Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

